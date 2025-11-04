Zelenskyy visited Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk direction and presented them with awards

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the positions of Ukrainian military personnel in the Pokrovsk direction, where some of the most intense battles in the east of the country are taking place. The head of state spoke with soldiers of the 25th separate Sicheslav airborne brigade, which is holding the defense in this sector of the front, and presented state awards. Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

The operational situation near Pokrovsk and its surroundings is the main topic discussed with the military of the 25th separate Sicheslav airborne brigade, which is holding the defense in this sector of the front. Today I met with the soldiers in their area of responsibility and presented state awards — Zelenskyy noted.

According to the president, during the meeting, a number of issues were discussed — supplies, logistics, rotations, military training, drone development, and the digitalization of processes in the army. Special attention was paid to the "18–24" contract program and preparations for the transition to a contract army.

We will work through all issues — the head of state concluded.

