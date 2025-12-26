Border post from Snake Island installed in Uzhhorod Castle

Roland Tseber, head of the Alliance of National Communities "European Coalition", and Petro Yatsenko, representative of the Coordination Headquarters, installed a border post from Snake Island on the territory of Uzhhorod Castle, which became a symbol of the liberation of Ukrainian territories and the return of all its defenders from captivity. This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

The post was purchased in 2024 at a charity auction by the publication "Ukrainska Pravda", and the funds received were directed to the needs of the special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense. The installation took place within the framework of the forum "We are different, we are united and integrated". According to the organizers, the location was chosen to honor the memory of the soldiers who died during the operation to de-occupy the island.

The soldiers who liberated Snake Island said that this pillar has great significance. After all, their comrades died during this military operation. Therefore, this is a great symbol for them. I promised that we would find a prominent place – said Roland Tseber.

