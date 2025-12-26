Border post from Snake Island installed in Uzhhorod Castle

$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
06:17 PM • 918 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
04:30 PM • 9314 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
01:36 PM • 12855 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 19451 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 34205 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 23067 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 18707 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 18607 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 20417 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 42361 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
4m/s
86%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The situation in Ukraine's energy system is gradually improving - head of UkrenergoDecember 26, 09:49 AM • 25797 views
Russia launched a missile attack on Uman: six injured, including two childrenDecember 26, 10:19 AM • 16501 views
Russian missile hit a residential area of Uman: police showed the consequences of the strikePhotoVideoDecember 26, 11:33 AM • 16283 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practices02:35 PM • 12668 views
More than 78% of Ukrainians believe the state was unprepared for the Russian invasion - pollPhoto03:38 PM • 12240 views
Publications
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideo05:00 PM • 4838 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto04:30 PM • 9328 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practices02:35 PM • 12697 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 34213 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 42366 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
David Arakhamia
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideo05:00 PM • 4824 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhoto04:51 PM • 2546 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideo02:56 PM • 5356 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It Quits01:37 PM • 8366 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 25480 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Series
Heating
Social network

Border post from Snake Island installed in Uzhhorod Castle

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Roland Tseber, head of the Alliance of National Communities "European Coalition", and Petro Yatsenko, representative of the Coordination Headquarters, installed a border post from Snake Island in Uzhhorod Castle.

Border post from Snake Island installed in Uzhhorod Castle

Roland Tseber, head of the Alliance of National Communities "European Coalition", and Petro Yatsenko, representative of the Coordination Headquarters, installed a border post from Snake Island on the territory of Uzhhorod Castle, which became a symbol of the liberation of Ukrainian territories and the return of all its defenders from captivity. This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

The post was purchased in 2024 at a charity auction by the publication "Ukrainska Pravda", and the funds received were directed to the needs of the special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense. The installation took place within the framework of the forum "We are different, we are united and integrated". According to the organizers, the location was chosen to honor the memory of the soldiers who died during the operation to de-occupy the island.

The soldiers who liberated Snake Island said that this pillar has great significance. After all, their comrades died during this military operation. Therefore, this is a great symbol for them. I promised that we would find a prominent place 

– said Roland Tseber.

Russia likely lost a Su-30SM aircraft near Snake Island - Ukrainian Navy14.08.25, 18:53 • 6970 views

Stepan Haftko

Society
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Sukhoi Su-30
charity
Ukrainian Navy
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Uzhhorod