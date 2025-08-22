Russian losses per day on August 21: 790 soldiers and 33 cruise missiles

$41.380.02
48.170.16
ukenru
August 21, 02:24 PM • 23811 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 27873 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 33119 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 20087 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 31811 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 70655 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 78446 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 80971 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 102770 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 234680 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
0m/s
93%
742mm
Popular news
Ukraine and allies are developing military support for diplomacy to ensure lasting peace - SyrskyiAugust 21, 07:10 PM • 3728 views
Traffic in the capital center will be restricted tomorrow: what is knownAugust 21, 07:23 PM • 4202 views
EU Commissioner questions Putin's real authority amid Lavrov's statementsAugust 21, 08:25 PM • 10953 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto01:26 AM • 10040 views
Trump's ally called for offering Russia NATO membership to end the war in Ukraine02:43 AM • 5450 views
Publications
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?August 21, 02:24 PM • 23807 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 33115 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expertAugust 21, 10:15 AM • 108574 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 132295 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 234680 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Kim Jong Un
Nikita Khrushchev
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Belarus
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - Politico02:18 AM • 2364 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 75096 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 69087 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 67481 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 93836 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Cruise missile
Football
The Guardian

Russian losses per day on August 21: 790 soldiers and 33 cruise missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

On August 21, Russian troops lost 790 soldiers and 33 cruise missiles. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.08.25 amount to 1,074,320 personnel.

Russian losses per day on August 21: 790 soldiers and 33 cruise missiles

On August 21, Russian troops lost 790 soldiers and 33 cruise missiles in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.08.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1,074,320 (+790) liquidated
    • tanks ‒ 11,124 (+4)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,160 (+3)
        • artillery systems ‒ 31,835 (+46)
          • MLRS ‒ 1,472 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1,210 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒ 422 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 52,787 (+318)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3,598 (+33)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 59,426 (+110)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3,944 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              According to DeepState, over the past 1010 days of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, only 0.97% of Ukrainian territory has been occupied.

                              Zelenskyy rejected the idea of "territorial exchange": "This is our land, and we do not recognize the occupation"21.08.25, 11:21 • 3496 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              Cruise missile
                              Anti-aircraft warfare
                              Multiple rocket launcher
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
                              Unmanned aerial vehicle