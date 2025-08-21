Zelenskyy rejected the idea of "territorial exchange": "This is our land, and we do not recognize the occupation"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clearly outlined Ukraine's position on the so-called "territorial exchange." He emphasized: there can be no compromises regarding Ukrainian lands, and the history of struggle proves that Donbas, Crimea, and other occupied regions are an integral part of the state.

Zelenskyy stated this during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

Details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his statement, reacted to speculations about a possible "territorial exchange" with Russia. He emphasized that there are red lines for Ukraine that cannot be crossed, and the first of them is the refusal to recognize any occupation.

To talk about what Ukraine is ready for, let's hear what Russia is ready for? We don't know. – noted the President.

Zelenskyy reminded that at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia already controlled Crimea and a third of Donetsk region. In almost four years of the great war, the occupiers managed to capture only part of this region, currently holding approximately 67–69% of its territory.

All talks about Russia being able to fully occupy Donbas by the end of the year are just chatter. – he emphasized.

The President also cited a personal historical example: his grandfather fought against the Nazis in 1943 for Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, and Mariupol.

Many fallen and wounded. And I explained that this is a very painful moment in our history and a very painful part of our life in Ukraine. Everything is not as simple as it might seem to some. – stated Zelenskyy.

Regarding other regions, he noted that the enemy is unable to hold border areas in Sumy region, and in a few months, he will not be there. A similar prospect, according to the President, awaits Kharkiv region.

Regarding Mykolaiv region and Kinburn Spit, Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia needs this territory only as a tool to block the Ukrainian coast, but legally Ukraine does not recognize any occupation.

As for all our temporarily occupied territories, I will emphasize again, legally we do not recognize the occupation. This is my position. – summarized the President.

Recall

