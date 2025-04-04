Kinburn Spit

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15170 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27511 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64239 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212987 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122172 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391369 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310274 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213655 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244172 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255068 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22359 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44665 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130970 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14328 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13533 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131181 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212997 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391376 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254008 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310279 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2710 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13702 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44834 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71974 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57085 views
Three “Shaheds” destroyed in Mykolaiv region at night, enemy shells two communities

Air defense destroyed three Shahed UAVs in Mykolaiv region. The enemy fired on Kutsurubska and Ochakivska communities, damaging a residential building and setting off fires. There were no casualties.

War • August 19, 05:59 AM • 24361 views

Situation on Kinburn Spit remains difficult - Navy spokesman

Russians continue to use the Kinburn Spit to shell the southern regions of Ukraine. This is blocking mine countermeasures in the area and the exit of 60 ships from Mykolaiv port.

War • August 17, 02:28 PM • 36564 views

russians use Kinburn Spit for artillery shelling of Ukraine and launching kamikaze drones - Humeniuk

russian troops are using the Kinburn Spit to launch artillery strikes on Ukrainian territory, control the waters of the Dnipro-Bug Estuary, and obstruct shipping in Mykolaiv ports, terrorizing the area.

War • April 4, 09:29 AM • 22430 views

Tortured locals during the occupation: russian special forces officer who captured Kinburn Spit was served with a notice of suspicion

According to the investigation, russian commander Yevgeny Deli organized the detention and torture of local residents during the occupation of the Kinburn Spit in Ukraine.

Crimes and emergencies • February 20, 03:10 PM • 23483 views
Exclusive

Humeniuk spoke about the situation on the Russian-occupied Kinburn Spit

Humeniuk spoke about the situation on the Russian-occupied Kinburn Spit.

War • January 30, 01:30 PM • 175777 views