Air defense destroyed three Shahed UAVs in Mykolaiv region. The enemy fired on Kutsurubska and Ochakivska communities, damaging a
residential building and setting off fires. There were no casualties.
Russians continue to use the Kinburn Spit to shell the southern regions of Ukraine. This is blocking mine countermeasures in the
area and the exit of 60 ships from Mykolaiv port.
russian troops are using the Kinburn Spit to launch artillery strikes on Ukrainian territory, control the waters of the Dnipro-Bug
Estuary, and obstruct shipping in Mykolaiv ports, terrorizing the area.
According to the investigation, russian commander Yevgeny Deli organized the detention and torture of local residents during the
occupation of the Kinburn Spit in Ukraine.
