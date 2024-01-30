Humeniuk spoke about the situation on the Russian-occupied Kinburn Spit

The Kinburn Spit continues to be temporarily occupied by Russia. The Russians continue to terrorize the opposite bank of the Dnipro-Bug estuary, from where the Defense Forces are trying to attack Russian firing positions in order to drive them out. This was reported to UNN by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Natalia Humeniuk.

Unfortunately, the Kinburn Spit continues to be under temporary occupation. It is part of Mykolaiv and part of Kherson regions. The peninsula is divided by an administrative division. The enemy continues to use artillery and FPV drones from the spit - Humeniuk said.

She said that Russians have recently intensified the use of unmanned aircraft.

"Recently, they have intensified the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, realizing that when they bring artillery to this area, they actually lose it immediately, because after the shelling, we identify their position and can work on it," noted Humeniuk.

Therefore, she said, the enemy is trying to reorient itself to the use of drones.

"Their main task is to terrorize the Dnipro-Bug estuary in order to exclude Mykolaiv ports from joining the navigation initiative. They continue to terrorize the opposite bank of the Dnipro-Bug Estuary, namely the Ochakiv and Kutsurub communities, from where our forces are trying to attack the firing positions deployed by the occupiers on the Kinburn Spit in order to drive them out," said Humeniuk.

