Ochakiv Raion

Enemy forces attacked Mykolaiv region with drones and artillery. Four attacks on the Kutsurubska community, a strike on Ochakiv and shelling of the water area of the Ochakivska community were recorded.
The occupiers attacked Mykolaiv region with drones and artillery. Thanks to the prompt actions of local services and air defense, there were no casualties and 3 enemy UAVs were destroyed.
Russian invaders shelled Mykolaiv region. Air defense destroyed a Shahed drone, and enemy mortars attacked the Ochakiv community. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
Several hostile attacks took place in Mykolaiv region, including drone and rocket attacks. Private houses and a power line were damaged, but there were no casualties.
Mykolaiv air defense forces shot down 4 Shahed drones. The enemy attacked Mykolaiv's infrastructure with rockets and shelled the Kutsurubska community, damaging houses and facilities. There were no casualties.
Enemy troops attacked Mykolaiv region. An FPV drone attacked the Kutsurubska community, and Ochakiv came under artillery fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
The occupation forces carried out several artillery shelling and drone attacks on the Ochakivska and Kutsurubska communities of Mykolaiv region. The attacks did not result in any casualties, said Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv RMA.
Air defense destroyed three Shahed UAVs in Mykolaiv region. The enemy fired on Kutsurubska and Ochakivska communities, damaging a residential building and setting off fires. There were no casualties.
As a result of Russian attacks on Ochakiv and Dniprovske village, 6 people were injured. Private houses, a car and agricultural machinery were damaged, and fires broke out. One woman is in serious condition.
In Mykolaiv region, artillery shelling and FPV drone attacks were reported in several communities. A village club and a kindergarten were damaged, and fires broke out in an outbuilding and a residential building.
Air defense forces in Mykolaiv region shot down 7 Shahed 131/136 UAVs on the night of August 8. Russian troops shelled Kutsurubska and Ochakivska communities with artillery, no casualties were reported.
At night in Mykolaiv region, air defense forces destroyed 14 enemy 'Shahed' drones. The falling debris caused two dry grass fires, which were promptly extinguished. There were no casualties.
Terrorists launched a mortar attack on the waters of the Ochakiv community in Mykolaiv region. According to the head of the RMA, Vitaliy Kim, there were no casualties as a result of the shelling on August 4.
Occupants shelled Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region. The attack wounded a 61-year-old woman and damaged 4 private houses. The shelling took place on August 4 at 05:12.
Mykolaiv region experienced a series of hostile attacks on August 1. The attacks included mortar strikes, drone attacks, and a rocket attack, damaging infrastructure but causing no casualties.
Russian troops launched rocket attacks on the Bashtanka district of Mykolaiv region, causing grass fires. They also shelled Kutsurubska and Ochakivska communities. There were no casualties.
The enemy shelled Kutsurubska and Ochakivska communities in Mykolaiv region. FPV drones and mortars were used in the attacks, but there were no civilian casualties.
A private house and a motorcycle were damaged in the city of Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region, as a result of a kamikaze drone attack. There were no civilian casualties, according to the head of the Mykolaiv RMA.
Terrorists shelled Mykolaiv region, damaging a private house and a power line. There were no civilian casualties, but material damage was recorded.
On July 24, at 17:10, the enemy fired artillery at the waters of the Ochakiv community in Mykolaiv region. According to RMA Chairman Vitaliy Kim, there were no casualties as a result of the attack.
Occupants shelled Mykolaiv region, injuring 4 people, including a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl. An apartment building in Ochakiv was damaged, the injured are in moderate condition.
A rocket attack on the Bashtanka district of Mykolaiv region wounded two people and damaged buildings. The Kutsurubska and Ochakivska communities were also shelled, and a 'Shahed' drone was destroyed.
Over the past day, the enemy fired several times at Mykolaiv region, causing a fire in the open, but no civilian casualties.
Enemy rocket fire in Mykolaiv region caused a dry grass fire.
Russian troops shelled Ochakiv and the Kutsurubska community in Mykolaiv region, damaging a residential building, a power line and internet connection.
The enemy repeatedly shelled Mykolaiv region, damaging a private house in the village of Lymani.
Enemy forces shelled Mykolaiv region twice, but there were no casualties.
Russian shelling in Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region, caused fires in residential buildings, outbuildings and a recreational area, and damaged a gas pipeline and power line.
In Mykolaiv region, a truck driver was injured and two people were wounded by russian shelling, while rocket and artillery attacks in Halytsynivka and Ochakiv communities resulted in no casualties.
Nikolaev was subjected to rocket fire, as a result of which a fire broke out in an open area outside of settlements, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters, there were no injuries.