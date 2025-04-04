Ochakiv Raion

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15353 views

06:32 PM • 27887 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

April 4, 01:24 PM • 64443 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213297 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122353 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391589 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310452 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213681 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 244189 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 255080 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22604 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45029 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131398 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14602 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13867 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254122 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2852 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72023 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57128 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Ochakiv Raion

News by theme

Mykolaiv region under fire: attacks by drones and artillery, no casualties

Enemy forces attacked Mykolaiv region with drones and artillery. Four attacks on the Kutsurubska community, a strike on Ochakiv and shelling of the water area of the Ochakivska community were recorded.

Society • October 22, 04:37 AM • 92335 views

Mykolaiv region under fire: drone and artillery attacks repelled

The occupiers attacked Mykolaiv region with drones and artillery. Thanks to the prompt actions of local services and air defense, there were no casualties and 3 enemy UAVs were destroyed.

Society • October 21, 04:41 AM • 39656 views

Shelling in Mykolaiv region: enemy drone destroyed, no casualties reported

Russian invaders shelled Mykolaiv region. Air defense destroyed a Shahed drone, and enemy mortars attacked the Ochakiv community. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Society • October 20, 05:20 AM • 46189 views

Mykolaiv region under hostile attack: houses damaged

Several hostile attacks took place in Mykolaiv region, including drone and rocket attacks. Private houses and a power line were damaged, but there were no casualties.

Society • October 16, 04:29 AM • 17317 views

Mykolaiv region air defense destroyed 4 drones, enemy attacked infrastructure

Mykolaiv air defense forces shot down 4 Shahed drones. The enemy attacked Mykolaiv's infrastructure with rockets and shelled the Kutsurubska community, damaging houses and facilities. There were no casualties.

Society • October 10, 05:01 AM • 26992 views

The enemy attacked Mykolaiv region: attacks on Kutsurubska community and Ochakiv

Enemy troops attacked Mykolaiv region. An FPV drone attacked the Kutsurubska community, and Ochakiv came under artillery fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Society • October 4, 04:38 AM • 42165 views

Mykolaiv region suffers artillery and drone attacks by occupants: no casualties

The occupation forces carried out several artillery shelling and drone attacks on the Ochakivska and Kutsurubska communities of Mykolaiv region. The attacks did not result in any casualties, said Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv RMA.

Society • October 3, 04:42 AM • 24752 views

Three “Shaheds” destroyed in Mykolaiv region at night, enemy shells two communities

Air defense destroyed three Shahed UAVs in Mykolaiv region. The enemy fired on Kutsurubska and Ochakivska communities, damaging a residential building and setting off fires. There were no casualties.

War • August 19, 05:59 AM • 24361 views

The enemy shelled Mykolaiv region with artillery yesterday: 6 people injured

As a result of Russian attacks on Ochakiv and Dniprovske village, 6 people were injured. Private houses, a car and agricultural machinery were damaged, and fires broke out. One woman is in serious condition.

War • August 11, 08:34 AM • 37921 views

Enemy attacked Mykolaiv region with artillery and drones: there were fires, a kindergarten was damaged

In Mykolaiv region, artillery shelling and FPV drone attacks were reported in several communities. A village club and a kindergarten were damaged, and fires broke out in an outbuilding and a residential building.

War • August 10, 07:31 AM • 32554 views

In Mykolaiv region, 7 "shaheds" are killed, the enemy fired on two communities

Air defense forces in Mykolaiv region shot down 7 Shahed 131/136 UAVs on the night of August 8. Russian troops shelled Kutsurubska and Ochakivska communities with artillery, no casualties were reported.

War • August 9, 07:49 AM • 35838 views

At night in Mykolaiv region, 14 "Shaheds" were shot down, fires started due to the wreckage - RMA

At night in Mykolaiv region, air defense forces destroyed 14 enemy 'Shahed' drones. The falling debris caused two dry grass fires, which were promptly extinguished. There were no casualties.

War • August 7, 05:46 AM • 23129 views

Occupants shelled Mykolaiv region: no casualties

Terrorists launched a mortar attack on the waters of the Ochakiv community in Mykolaiv region. According to the head of the RMA, Vitaliy Kim, there were no casualties as a result of the shelling on August 4.

Society • August 5, 04:25 AM • 35477 views

Shelling in Mykolaiv region: enemy forces wound a woman and damage 4 houses

Occupants shelled Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region. The attack wounded a 61-year-old woman and damaged 4 private houses. The shelling took place on August 4 at 05:12.

Society • August 4, 04:31 AM • 33062 views

Mykolaiv region under fire: attacks with drones and missiles

Mykolaiv region experienced a series of hostile attacks on August 1. The attacks included mortar strikes, drone attacks, and a rocket attack, damaging infrastructure but causing no casualties.

Society • August 2, 04:32 AM • 37804 views

The enemy launched a missile attack in Mykolaiv region at night: no casualties

Russian troops launched rocket attacks on the Bashtanka district of Mykolaiv region, causing grass fires. They also shelled Kutsurubska and Ochakivska communities. There were no casualties.

War • August 1, 06:22 AM • 52456 views

Mykolaiv region under fire: FPV drones and mortars attack communities

The enemy shelled Kutsurubska and Ochakivska communities in Mykolaiv region. FPV drones and mortars were used in the attacks, but there were no civilian casualties.

Society • July 30, 04:28 AM • 33129 views

Enemy drone damages house and motorcycle in Mykolaiv region

A private house and a motorcycle were damaged in the city of Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region, as a result of a kamikaze drone attack. There were no civilian casualties, according to the head of the Mykolaiv RMA.

Society • July 29, 05:00 AM • 29507 views

Mykolaiv region comes under enemy fire: house and power grid damaged

Terrorists shelled Mykolaiv region, damaging a private house and a power line. There were no civilian casualties, but material damage was recorded.

Society • July 28, 05:03 AM • 102623 views

Enemy shells Mykolaiv region, launches artillery attack on Ochakiv community

On July 24, at 17:10, the enemy fired artillery at the waters of the Ochakiv community in Mykolaiv region. According to RMA Chairman Vitaliy Kim, there were no casualties as a result of the attack.

Society • July 25, 04:26 AM • 28882 views

The enemy shelled Mykolaiv region: 4 wounded, including two teenagers

Occupants shelled Mykolaiv region, injuring 4 people, including a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl. An apartment building in Ochakiv was damaged, the injured are in moderate condition.

Society • July 23, 04:43 AM • 30513 views

Rocket attack on Bashtanka district in Mykolaiv region: two wounded, damaged buildings

A rocket attack on the Bashtanka district of Mykolaiv region wounded two people and damaged buildings. The Kutsurubska and Ochakivska communities were also shelled, and a 'Shahed' drone was destroyed.

Society • July 21, 05:57 AM • 35911 views

Enemy attacks Mykolaiv region: no civilian casualties

Over the past day, the enemy fired several times at Mykolaiv region, causing a fire in the open, but no civilian casualties.

Society • July 16, 05:00 AM • 37216 views

Mykolaiv region suffered a missile attack from Russia, dry grass caught fire - RMA

Enemy rocket fire in Mykolaiv region caused a dry grass fire.

War • July 15, 06:42 AM • 25620 views

Russian army shells Ochakiv and Kutsurubska community in Mykolaiv region: power line damaged

Russian troops shelled Ochakiv and the Kutsurubska community in Mykolaiv region, damaging a residential building, a power line and internet connection.

Society • July 14, 08:13 AM • 81003 views

Occupants attack Mykolaiv region, damaging a private house

The enemy repeatedly shelled Mykolaiv region, damaging a private house in the village of Lymani.

Society • July 5, 05:00 AM • 23674 views

A field caught fire in Mykolaiv region as a result of enemy shelling: no casualties

Enemy forces shelled Mykolaiv region twice, but there were no casualties.

War • July 4, 04:36 AM • 28694 views

Fires started in Mykolaiv region as a result of shelling, gas pipeline damaged

Russian shelling in Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region, caused fires in residential buildings, outbuildings and a recreational area, and damaged a gas pipeline and power line.

War • July 2, 06:41 AM • 20280 views

Missile attacks in Mykolaiv region: 3 people wounded

In Mykolaiv region, a truck driver was injured and two people were wounded by russian shelling, while rocket and artillery attacks in Halytsynivka and Ochakiv communities resulted in no casualties.

Society • June 28, 04:59 AM • 26017 views

Nikolayevshchina suffered a rocket attack, there was a fire

Nikolaev was subjected to rocket fire, as a result of which a fire broke out in an open area outside of settlements, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters, there were no injuries.

Society • June 26, 05:10 AM • 24096 views