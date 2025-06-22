$41.690.00
Russians shelled Ochakov: among the injured are two children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

On June 22, the Russian army shelled Ochakov, Mykolaiv region, with missiles. Three people were injured, including two children, and six residential buildings were damaged.

Russians shelled Ochakov: among the injured are two children

On Sunday, June 22, the Russian army shelled the city of Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast with rockets. As a result of the enemy attack, three people were injured, including two children. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration (RMA) Vitaliy Kim, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), as reported by UNN.

Details

"Today afternoon, Russian occupiers shelled Ochakivskyi district. As a result of hits, several fires broke out," the SES post states.

According to the head of Mykolaiv RMA, three people were injured, including two children, as a result of the rocket shelling of Ochakiv by Russians.

As of now, a 7-year-old boy, a 12-year-old girl, and a 46-year-old woman have been hospitalized. They are receiving medical assistance, and all injured are in moderate condition

- Vitaliy Kim wrote in his Telegram channel.

Rescuers reported that, according to preliminary data, six residential buildings were destroyed in Ochakiv.

"In other places, dry grass was burning," the SES added.

Recall

On the night of June 22, Russian troops attacked Odesa Oblast with attack drones, causing fires at infrastructure facilities, including an ambulance station and a residential building. Rescuers promptly extinguished the fires, and there were no casualties.

Vita Zelenetska

