Mykolaiv region under fire: drone and artillery attacks repelled
The occupiers attacked Mykolaiv region with drones and artillery. Thanks to the prompt actions of local services and air defense, there were no casualties and 3 enemy UAVs were destroyed.
The aggressor shelled Mykolaiv region, fortunately, there were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.
Details
Yesterday at 15:08 Kutsurubska community was attacked by an enemy FPV drone. Thanks to the prompt actions of local services, there were no casualties.
On the night of October 21 at 02:40, the water area of the Ochakiv community also came under hostile artillery fire. According to information from the scene, no casualties were reported.
In addition, on the night of October 21, air defense forces and means destroyed 3 UAVs in Mykolaiv region.
