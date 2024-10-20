Shelling in Mykolaiv region: enemy drone destroyed, no casualties reported
Kyiv • UNN
Russian invaders shelled Mykolaiv region. Air defense destroyed a Shahed drone, and enemy mortars attacked the Ochakiv community. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
The invaders shelled Mykolaiv region. Fortunately, there were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.
Details
On the night of October 20, the air defense forces of Mykolaiv region destroyed one Shahed 131/136 drone.
According to the district military administrations, at the same time, at 01:36, the waters of the Ochakiv community came under enemy mortar fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
