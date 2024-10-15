Enemy missile attack on Mykolaiv: number of wounded increased to 23
The number of wounded increased to 23 as a result of the nighttime Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv. Russian troops launched 7 missile strikes in Mykolaiv region, killing one woman.
The number of wounded in the Russian missile attacks on Mykolaiv on the night of October 15 has increased to 23, RMA head Vitaliy Kim said on Tuesday, UNN reports .
As of now, the number of wounded has increased to 23. People continue to seek medical care
Russian army strikes Mykolaiv region with 7 S-300/400 missiles .
One woman died as a result of the strikes.
