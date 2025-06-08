French company Renault will produce drones in Ukraine

French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced on Friday evening that a "major French car manufacturer" will produce drones in Ukraine, without specifying which company. This is the Renault Group. This was reported by UNN with reference to EuroNews.

Details

Initially, the company's name was not disclosed, but on Sunday it was reported by France Info radio station, citing its sources. According to her, the production will be organized jointly with a small French defense company tens or hundreds of kilometers from the front line.

Announcing the initiative on LCI, French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu spoke of a "win-win" partnership with Ukraine.

We are going to start an absolutely unprecedented partnership, in which a large French car manufacturing company... will join forces with a French defense company to arm production lines in Ukraine to create drones - announced the minister.

These drones, the type of which the minister did not specify, will be intended for the defense of Ukraine.

But we are also going to provide them to our French army so that we have constant tactical and operational training that reflects the reality of the conflict - added Lecornu.

As for experience and personnel, the production will fall on the shoulders of Ukrainians. According to the French official, they "are better than us at developing drones and, above all, the doctrine that accompanies them."

This also means that there is no need to ask French citizens to go to work on the production line in Ukraine, he added.

Let us remind you

Following the results of the Ramstein meeting, Ukraine is launching a new important initiative joint production of Ukrainian weapons in the Ramstein countries for the needs of Ukraine, said Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.