French company Renault will produce drones in Ukraine

$41.470.00
47.380.00
ukenru
The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy
02:44 PM • 236 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 42705 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 108215 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 59819 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 81322 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 80732 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 53640 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 174142 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 113873 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 169859 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+31°
4.4m/s
45%
747mm
Popular news

USA: Russia is preparing a powerful strike on Ukraine as revenge for Operation "Spiderweb" - Reuters

June 8, 05:17 AM • 18320 views

Reserved men can go abroad on vacation: for whom there are exceptions

June 8, 06:41 AM • 4968 views

Protests in Los Angeles over immigration raids: Trump sent National Guard troops

June 8, 07:09 AM • 16473 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 16922 views

The murder of a Ukrainian woman and her daughter in Belgium: the eldest son confessed to the crime

June 8, 08:39 AM • 13808 views
Publications

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 16943 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 174142 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 162630 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 160541 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 204738 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Elon Musk

Ihor Terekhov

Actual places

Ukraine

Kharkiv

Canada

United States

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 78776 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 102978 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 169859 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 146676 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 186493 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

The Washington Post

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

French company Renault will produce drones in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 412 views

French automaker Renault will cooperate with a defense company to produce drones in Ukraine. The drones will be intended for the needs of Ukraine and the French army.

French company Renault will produce drones in Ukraine

French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced on Friday evening that a "major French car manufacturer" will produce drones in Ukraine, without specifying which company. This is the Renault Group. This was reported by UNN with reference to EuroNews.

Details

Initially, the company's name was not disclosed, but on Sunday it was reported by France Info radio station, citing its sources. According to her, the production will be organized jointly with a small French defense company tens or hundreds of kilometers from the front line.

Announcing the initiative on LCI, French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu spoke of a "win-win" partnership with Ukraine.

We are going to start an absolutely unprecedented partnership, in which a large French car manufacturing company... will join forces with a French defense company to arm production lines in Ukraine to create drones 

- announced the minister.

These drones, the type of which the minister did not specify, will be intended for the defense of Ukraine.

But we are also going to provide them to our French army so that we have constant tactical and operational training that reflects the reality of the conflict

 - added Lecornu.

As for experience and personnel, the production will fall on the shoulders of Ukrainians. According to the French official, they "are better than us at developing drones and, above all, the doctrine that accompanies them."

This also means that there is no need to ask French citizens to go to work on the production line in Ukraine, he added.

Let us remind you

Following the results of the Ramstein meeting, Ukraine is launching a new important initiative joint production of Ukrainian weapons in the Ramstein countries for the needs of Ukraine, said Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarEconomy
Rustem Umerov
France
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9