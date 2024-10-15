Russia's missile attack on Mykolaiv: the consequences are shown
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops launched rocket attacks on Mykolaiv on the night of October 15. The attack killed one woman and injured 16 people.
The National Police and the State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the attack by Russian troops in Mykolaiv, where one person was killed and 16 injured, UNN reports.
Details
Enemy troops launched rocket attacks on the territory of the regional center around 02:30 on October 15.
According to the State Emergency Service, an infrastructure facility, private houses and cars were damaged in one of the city's residential areas. Fires broke out and have been extinguished on areas of 30 and 400 square meters. In addition, a restaurant complex and trade pavilions were on fire in another part of the city. In the morning, the fire was localized on an area of 1400 square meters. Liquidation is underway.