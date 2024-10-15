Mykolaiv under fire: as a result of a rocket attack, the number of victims increased to 16, one woman was killed
Kyiv • UNN
At night, Mykolaiv was hit by an S-300 missile attack, killing a woman and injuring 16 people. Infrastructure, residential buildings and cars were damaged.
At night around 02:30 Mykolaiv was attacked with S-300 missiles. Unfortunately, there are victims. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, reports UNN.
Details
The shelling damaged infrastructure facilities, including a restaurant complex, trade pavilions, residential buildings and cars. The fires caused by the shelling are currently being extinguished. Unfortunately, one woman was killed and 16 people were injured, three of whom received outpatient care.
At the same time, on October 14, the enemy attacked the Kutsurub community with FPV drones, but fortunately, no casualties were reported. Also, at 11:30 a.m. on the same day, the village of Lymani in the Halytsynivka community was shelled by artillery, damaging a private house, an outbuilding, and agricultural machinery. There were no casualties as a result of this shelling.
Explosions kill 1 person, injure 11 in Mykolaiv15.10.24, 04:08 • 106588 views