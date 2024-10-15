Explosions kill 1 person, injure 11 in Mykolaiv
Kyiv • UNN
A series of explosions in Mykolaiv killed one person and wounded 11 others, including some seriously. The head of Mykolaiv RMA, Vitaliy Kim, reported the incident, and the Air Force warned of a high-speed target heading toward the city.
As a result of a series of explosions that occurred in Mykolaiv, 11 people were injured, several of whom were seriously injured. In addition, unfortunately, one person died as a result of this incident. This was reported by the head of Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.
So far, 11 people have been reported injured, some of them seriously.
Unfortunately, there is one dead...
Recall
That night, it was reported that explosions had occurred in Mykolaiv. The Air Force warned of a high-speed target towards the city.