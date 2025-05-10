Putin supported the ceasefire, but Ukraine is not ready - Peskov about negotiations

US President Donald Trump tried to use his influence on Ukraine to bring it closer to negotiations, but Kyiv is trying to avoid this. This was stated by the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov in an interview with ABC News, reports UNN.

According to Peskov, US President Donald Trump can use his enormous influence on Ukraine to "force it to get closer to the idea of negotiations", but Kyiv is not ready for this.

Putin supported the ceasefire, but on the condition that when the Russian army is confidently advancing on the front, the supply of Western weapons should be stopped for the duration of the truce, as well as the training of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel, otherwise this period will give Ukraine an advantage - said Peskov.

He also expressed the Kremlin's hope that the mediation function of US President Donald Trump, "will allow us to be more flexible, gain more political will and become politically wiser to the Kyiv regime."

Russia, by Putin's decision, announced a "truce" on the days of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. From midnight on May 8 to zero hours on May 11. All hostilities are stopped for this period, the Kremlin said. They called Putin's "truce" on May 9 "a test of readiness" to find ways for a long-term and sustainable peace between Russia and Ukraine.

The National Security and Defense Council stated that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is spreading false accusations of Ukraine violating the ceasefire. In fact, the Russian Federation is violating its own "truce" by hitting civilians in Kharkiv region with drones, launching air strikes on Sumy region and attacking on the front.

May 09, 2025 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated about active and productive communication with the American side regarding the establishment of a ceasefire regime for at least 30 days.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen talked about Ukraine with the new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and pointed out the importance of adopting and implementing the proposed 30-day ceasefire in the Russian war against Ukraine. At the same time, the parties agreed that they should bring Ukraine to a position of strength, which includes further support for it.

Presidents of Finland and Norway initiated negotiations with Trump and Zelenskyy regarding the possibility of a 30-day truce. Zelenskyy thanked for the support of Ukraine.

The European Union supports efforts for a just peace in Ukraine based on the UN Charter. The EU calls for a 30-day ceasefire for negotiations.

