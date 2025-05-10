Putin supported the ceasefire, but Ukraine is not ready - Peskov about negotiations

$41.510.07
46.890.19
ukenru
Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire
May 9, 06:38 PM • 16582 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 40273 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 36441 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 56501 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 66231 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 60957 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 64753 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 68393 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 118572 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM • 40242 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1m/s
60%
751mm
Popular news

A 14-year-old girl was electrocuted on the roof of a train near Kyiv

May 9, 06:28 PM • 11094 views

The US Embassy in Kyiv warns of a possible serious air attack in the coming days

May 9, 06:47 PM • 6032 views

Partisans hacked the phone of a Russian commander in Crimea and discovered intimate correspondence with minors

May 9, 07:52 PM • 8044 views

"Gatherings" and criminal gangs: Kyiv police detained members of criminal groups

12:44 AM • 9678 views

Kim Jong-un: North Korea's participation in Russia's war against Ukraine is "legitimate"

01:41 AM • 8996 views
Publications

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 118572 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 132997 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 117137 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 178947 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 200927 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Emmanuel Macron

Donald Tusk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

France

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 40280 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 37974 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 45463 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 54407 views

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

May 9, 01:41 PM • 33609 views
Actual

Telegram

Facebook

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Financial Times

Grand Theft Auto

Putin supported the ceasefire, but Ukraine is not ready - Peskov about negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5258 views

Dmitry Peskov stated that Trump has influence on Ukraine for negotiations, but Kyiv is not ready. He expressed hope for Trump's mediation for the flexibility of the Kyiv regime.

Putin supported the ceasefire, but Ukraine is not ready - Peskov about negotiations

US President Donald Trump tried to use his influence on Ukraine to bring it closer to negotiations, but Kyiv is trying to avoid this. This was stated by the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov in an interview with ABC News, reports UNN.

Details

According to Peskov, US President Donald Trump can use his enormous influence on Ukraine to "force it to get closer to the idea of negotiations", but Kyiv is not ready for this.

Putin supported the ceasefire, but on the condition that when the Russian army is confidently advancing on the front, the supply of Western weapons should be stopped for the duration of the truce, as well as the training of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel, otherwise this period will give Ukraine an advantage

- said Peskov.

He also expressed the Kremlin's hope that the mediation function of US President Donald Trump, "will allow us to be more flexible, gain more political will and become politically wiser to the Kyiv regime."

Recall

Russia, by Putin's decision, announced a "truce" on the days of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. From midnight on May 8 to zero hours on May 11. All hostilities are stopped for this period, the Kremlin said. They called Putin's "truce" on May 9 "a test of readiness" to find ways for a long-term and sustainable peace between Russia and Ukraine.    

The National Security and Defense Council stated that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is spreading false accusations of Ukraine violating the ceasefire. In fact, the Russian Federation is violating its own "truce" by hitting civilians in Kharkiv region with drones, launching air strikes on Sumy region and attacking on the front.

May 09, 2025 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated about active and productive communication with the American side regarding the establishment of a ceasefire regime for at least 30 days.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen talked about Ukraine with the new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and pointed out the importance of adopting and implementing the proposed 30-day ceasefire in the Russian war against Ukraine. At the same time, the parties agreed that they should bring Ukraine to a position of strength, which includes further support for it.

Presidents of Finland and Norway initiated negotiations with Trump and Zelenskyy regarding the possibility of a 30-day truce. Zelenskyy thanked for the support of Ukraine.

The European Union supports efforts for a just peace in Ukraine based on the UN Charter. The EU calls for a 30-day ceasefire for negotiations.

"On the way to Kyiv": Macron, Merz, Starmer and Tusk are heading to a meeting of the "coalition of the willing"10.05.25, 01:22 • 1320 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
European Commission
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$63.84
Bitcoin
$103,226.80
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,333.90
Ethereum
$2,340.16