Explosions occurred in Mykolaiv
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, amid warnings of a missile threat to Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.
The sounds of explosions were heard in Mykolaiv, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.
"Sounds of an explosion were heard in Mykolaiv, according to Suspilne correspondents," the report says.
Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a missile threat to Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.
"Mykolaiv and Kherson regions - missile danger!" the Ukrainian Air Force said in a Telegram post.
Russian Army Attacked 13 Regions of Ukraine, 71 Infrastructure Objects Overnight - Report11.04.24, 11:30 • 28310 views