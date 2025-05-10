Kim Jong-un: North Korea's participation in Russia's war against Ukraine is "legitimate"

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has stated that North Korea's participation in Russia's war against Ukraine is "legal" and "justified," calling it an expression of the sovereign right to support a "brotherly people." This is reported by Reuters with reference to the state central news agency of North Korea (KCNA), reports UNN.

Details

According to the North Korean leader, North Korea's actions on the side of Russia in the war against Ukraine are an expression of the "sovereign right" to protect the "brotherly people."

Kim also mentioned the so-called "Kursk operation" and noted the North Korean soldiers who participated in the fighting. He called them "heroes" and "supreme representatives of the nation's honor."

In addition, the North Korean leader warned of his readiness to use military force if the United States continues what he called military provocations against Russia.

Recall

In April 2025, North Korea for the first time officially confirmed the sending of its troops to Russia to support the war against Ukraine. North Korean troops are participating in combat operations in the Kursk region. It is noted that the sending of North Korean troops was carried out by "order" of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in accordance with the mutual defense treaty between Pyongyang and Moscow.

North Korean leader announced "unwavering" support for Russia in the war against Ukraine. He also announced the further development of North Korea's nuclear forces in response to cooperation between the United States, Japan and South Korea.

North Korea earned up to $5.5 billion from supplying weapons to Russia and may receive $572 million annually for sending troops. In exchange, North Korea receives oil, food and modern weapons.

