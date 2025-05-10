India attacked Pakistani Air Force bases with missiles

$41.510.07
46.890.19
ukenru
Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire
May 9, 06:38 PM • 14592 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 33213 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 33505 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 53753 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 63925 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 60290 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 64242 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 68167 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 116553 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM • 40193 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
2.5m/s
63%
750mm
Popular news

France will use frozen Russian assets to finance the maintenance of Caesar guns in Ukraine - media

May 9, 05:05 PM • 9924 views

Russian prisoners of war will pay taxes in Ukraine. The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the relevant project

May 9, 05:07 PM • 10530 views

In Zakarpattia, a priest of the UOC (MP) and his friend walked through the village in Soviet military uniform

May 9, 05:18 PM • 8114 views

In Narva, on the border with Russia, a poster with Putin depicted as Hitler was displayed.

May 9, 05:24 PM • 10279 views

The US and Europe are completing work on a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and the Russian Federation - Media

May 9, 05:30 PM • 9484 views
Publications

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 116553 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 131096 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 115454 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 177296 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 198978 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Emmanuel Macron

Donald Tusk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

France

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 33213 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 36847 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 44450 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 53485 views

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

May 9, 01:41 PM • 32698 views
Actual

Telegram

Facebook

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Financial Times

Grand Theft Auto

India attacked Pakistani Air Force bases with missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1162 views

The Pakistani military said that India fired six ballistic missiles that fell on its own territory. The incident occurred against the background of escalating relations after the attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

India attacked Pakistani Air Force bases with missiles

The military command of Pakistan made a loud statement on Saturday night: according to them, India launched six ballistic missiles, which as a result fell on the territory of India itself. This is reported by the agency Reuters with reference to the video message of the spokesman of the Pakistani army, which was broadcast on state television at 1:50 local time, reports UNN.

I want to inform you of shocking news: India launched six ballistic missiles from the Adampur area. One of the missiles fell in Adampur, the rest - in the area of the city of Amritsar, Punjab

- he said.

The Indian side has not yet provided an official comment on this statement, and there is no independent confirmation of the information yet.

 Residents of the city of Amritsar received a text warning from the local district commissioner, in which they were urged not to panic and to observe safety measures: "The siren is sounding, we are on red alert. Keep the lights off, stay away from the windows. We will let you know when the power supply is restored."

Let us remind

After an attack on tourists in Indian Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people, tensions began between India and Pakistan.

Against the background of the escalation of the conflict with Pakistan, India closed more than 30 civil airports until May 15.

India-Pakistan War: One of the largest air battles in the history of world aviation took place08.05.25, 10:36 • 7844 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarNews of the World
Reuters
India
Pakistan
Brent
$63.84
Bitcoin
$102,993.90
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,333.90
Ethereum
$2,335.34