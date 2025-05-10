India attacked Pakistani Air Force bases with missiles

The military command of Pakistan made a loud statement on Saturday night: according to them, India launched six ballistic missiles, which as a result fell on the territory of India itself. This is reported by the agency Reuters with reference to the video message of the spokesman of the Pakistani army, which was broadcast on state television at 1:50 local time, reports UNN.

I want to inform you of shocking news: India launched six ballistic missiles from the Adampur area. One of the missiles fell in Adampur, the rest - in the area of the city of Amritsar, Punjab - he said.

The Indian side has not yet provided an official comment on this statement, and there is no independent confirmation of the information yet.

Residents of the city of Amritsar received a text warning from the local district commissioner, in which they were urged not to panic and to observe safety measures: "The siren is sounding, we are on red alert. Keep the lights off, stay away from the windows. We will let you know when the power supply is restored."

Let us remind

After an attack on tourists in Indian Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people, tensions began between India and Pakistan.

Against the background of the escalation of the conflict with Pakistan, India closed more than 30 civil airports until May 15.

