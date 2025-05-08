India-Pakistan War: One of the largest air battles in the history of world aviation took place

One of the largest air battles in modern aviation took place between the air forces of India and Pakistan. CNN reports about it, UNN reports.

Details

About 125 fighter jets took part in the combat clash, which fought at a distance of more than 160 km. At the same time, the plane of either side did not go beyond the airspace of its country.

According to CNN, Pakistanis shot down 5 Indian planes during the battle. At the same time, the planes of the Indian Air Force made several sorties a day to hit targets.

Context

India and Pakistan have had tense relations since 1947 over the Kashmir region: both countries consider it their territory. In the second half of the twentieth century, there were three major wars and a number of armed conflicts between India and Pakistan.

The majority of the population of Kashmir are Muslims, but the region is divided into Indian and Pakistani parts.

Recently, an attack on tourists took place in the Jammu and Kashmir region, killing 26 people. The "Kashmir Resistance" group claimed responsibility for the attack, calling the victims agents.

India and Pakistan have announced a mutual cessation of visas and deportation of certain categories of citizens from their territories.

Let us remind

In the evening of May 6, India launched missile strikes on Pakistan. It is reported that the Indian armed forces have launched Operation Sindur.

Later, the Pakistani authorities reported that 26 civilians were killed, 46 were injured, and Islamabad also reported that five Indian planes were shot down. At the same time, India claims that 10 civilians were killed and 48 were injured as a result of Pakistan's actions.

In addition, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry summoned the Indian Chargé d'Affaires and expressed its protest over the hostilities. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India reacted to Pakistan's actions: they said that the missile strikes were carried out in order to stop the planned terrorist attacks.

The Minister of Defense of Pakistan stated that Islamabad will not escalate the conflict if India ceases its military operation. At the same time, it became known that Pakistan, against the background of escalating relations with India, tested a high-precision missile of the "ground-to-ground" class with a range of 120 km.

In turn, India put its air forces on combat alert.

World leaders have called on India and Pakistan to stop the bloodshed and sit down at the negotiating table.