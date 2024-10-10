Mykolaiv region air defense destroyed 4 drones, enemy attacked infrastructure

Mykolaiv air defense destroyed enemy drones. Yesterday, the aggressor attacked the infrastructure in Mykolaiv and shelled the Kutsurubska community. There were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, according to UNN.

Details

On the night of October 10, the Mykolaiv regional air defense forces destroyed four Shahed 131/136 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Yesterday, on October 9, at 22:15, enemy troops attacked an infrastructure facility on the outskirts of Mykolaiv using X-59/X-69 cruise missiles. The attack caused a fire, which was extinguished by firefighters. Warehouse buildings were damaged, but no casualties were reported.

In the Mykolaiv district, the enemy attacked the Kutsurubska community seven times with FPV drones, and at 12:49 p.m. they fired artillery. Two residential buildings were damaged in Solonchaky village, and three residential buildings, a power line, a gas pipeline, as well as outbuildings and a non-operational kindergarten in Dmytrivka. There were no casualties.

In addition, at 14:08, the enemy attacked the city of Ochakiv with an FPV drone, but without casualties.

