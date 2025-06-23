An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions: the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a large number of enemy drones

On the evening of June 22, an air alert was announced in the city of Kyiv and a number of regions. A large number of enemy drones with chaotic movement have been recorded. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), Air Defense Map.

An air alert has been announced in Kyiv due to the threat of attack UAVs. We urge city residents to immediately go to the nearest shelters and remain there until the end of the alarm - warned the KCMA at 23:59.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that in all the listed regions there is a large number of enemy UAVs that have chaotic movement.

Air Defense Map as of 23:54.

"Kyiv - threat of enemy use of attack UAVs," - added the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.