The enemy is attacking: the threat of attack UAVs in Mykolaiv and Odesa regions
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports the threat of attack UAVs in Mykolaiv and Odesa regions. In this regard, air defense systems are expected to be operational in the region.
In this regard, air defense systems are expected to be able to operate in the region.
