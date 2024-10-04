The enemy is attacking: air defense is possible in Kirovohrad region
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert has been declared in Kirovograd region due to the threat of drones. The Ukrainian Air Force warns of possible air defense activation and recommends that residents stay in shelters.
Details
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informs about the possible intensification of air defense activities. Local residents are advised to stay in shelters and follow all instructions.