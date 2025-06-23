Explosions heard in Kyiv amid drone attack

On the night of June 23, explosions were heard in Kyiv. The city is being attacked by Russian assault drones, and air defense (AD) is working. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Dmytro Tkachenko, and the mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko.

Air defense forces are working in the capital. Residents and guests of the city, it is better to wait out the threat in shelters! Many drones in the region, a course towards Kyiv is also possible - Tkachenko wrote in his Telegram channel.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on the work of air defense in Obolon.

On the evening of June 22, an air alarm was announced in Kyiv and a number of regions due to the threat of attack UAVs. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a large number of UAVs moving chaotically.