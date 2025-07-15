Explosion occurred in Mykolaiv amid the threat of enemy drones

An explosion was heard in Mykolaiv amid the threat of enemy drones, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported on Tuesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"An explosion was heard in Mykolaiv! Drone threat," Sienkevych wrote.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had previously warned that there were UAVs in Mykolaiv region heading towards Ochakiv, Mykolaiv.

