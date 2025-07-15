Explosion occurred in Mykolaiv amid the threat of enemy drones
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred in Mykolaiv amid the threat of enemy drones, as reported by Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych. Prior to this, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about UAVs in Mykolaiv Oblast heading towards Ochakiv and Mykolaiv.
An explosion was heard in Mykolaiv amid the threat of enemy drones, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported on Tuesday on Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
"An explosion was heard in Mykolaiv! Drone threat," Sienkevych wrote.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had previously warned that there were UAVs in Mykolaiv region heading towards Ochakiv, Mykolaiv.
