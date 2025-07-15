Mykolaiv region attacked by enemy "Shaheds", infrastructure damaged

Mykolaiv region was hit by Russian drone attacks overnight, damaging houses and infrastructure, Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

On the night of July 15, the enemy attacked the region with Shahed 131/136 UAVs. As a result of combat operations and falling debris, two private houses and an outbuilding were damaged in Pervomaisk district. In Voznesensk district, infrastructure was damaged as a result of the attack. - Kim reported.

According to him, a fire broke out, which was promptly extinguished by rescuers. There were no casualties.

Russians attacked Mykolaiv with "Shaheds": a building with food industry materials caught fire