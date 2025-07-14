Russians attacked Mykolaiv with "Shaheds": a building with food industry materials caught fire

Russian invaders attacked Mykolaiv and the region with drones, resulting in fires and destruction. There were no casualties, writes UNN with reference to the head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration Vitaliy Kim.

Details

In the evening, on July 13, around 8:32 PM, the enemy attacked the regional center with Shahed 131/136 type UAVs. As a result, a fire broke out in a warehouse with materials for the food industry, which was extinguished by rescuers. There were no casualties. - the report says.

The State Emergency Service reported that the fire covered an area of 3500 sq.m. Firefighters from three fire and rescue units, a ladder truck, and a fire robot were involved in extinguishing the fire. 25 firefighters and 7 units of equipment worked.

In the Mykolaiv district, the occupiers attacked the Kutsurub community three times with drones. As a result, in the village of Dmytrivka, after the shelling, dry grass caught fire twice in open areas. Two outbuildings on the territory of a private household also burned. In addition, a private house was damaged and a fire broke out in a wheat field. There were no casualties.

Addition

In Mykolaiv Oblast, on July 12, 57 fires were recorded, most of them in open areas, one due to enemy shelling. The fire covered over 53 hectares, destroying natural areas, houses, and cars.

