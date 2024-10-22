Mykolaiv region under fire: attacks by drones and artillery, no casualties
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy forces attacked Mykolaiv region with drones and artillery. Four attacks on the Kutsurubska community, a strike on Ochakiv and shelling of the water area of the Ochakivska community were recorded.
The army of the terrorist country continues to shell Mykolaiv region. Fortunately, there were no casualties over the past day. This was reported by the head of Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.
Details
According to the district military administrations and the State Emergency Service in Mykolaiv region, the enemy attacked the Kutsurubska community 4 times yesterday using FPV drones. In one of the attacks in Dniprovske village, a private house caught fire and was extinguished by firefighters. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
In addition, at 15:46, the enemy launched another attack with an FPV drone on the city of Ochakiv in the Ochakiv community.
Today, at 02:34, the aggressor's forces conducted artillery strikes on the waters of the Ochakiv community, but also without casualties.
Shelling in Mykolaiv region: enemy drone destroyed, no casualties reported20.10.24, 08:20 • 46188 views