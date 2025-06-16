US President Donald Trump said that expelling Russia from the G8 was a mistake, because then there would be no war. This is reported by UNN with reference to AP.

Previously, the G7 was the G8. Barack Obama and a man named Trudeau did not want to accept Russia. And I would say it was a mistake, because I think you wouldn't have a war now if you let Russia in, and you wouldn't have a war now if Trump had been president four years ago. - Trump said.

Let us remind you

US President Donald Trump started the "Big Seven" summit with a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Marc Carney.