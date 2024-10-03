Mykolaiv region suffers artillery and drone attacks by occupants: no casualties

Yesterday, Mykolaiv region was subjected to new attacks by the occupation forces. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

According to the district military administrations, the aggressor carried out several artillery shellings and drone attacks on the territory of Ochakiv and Kutsurub communities during the day.

At 10:48 and 17:10, artillery strikes were launched at the water area and the town of Ochakiv. Fortunately, the shelling did not result in any casualties.

At 14:00 and 18:56, terrorists attacked the Kutsurub community using FPV unmanned aerial vehicles. There were no casualties as a result of the attacks.

