Drones attacked Mykolaiv region: no casualties reported

Enemy drones attacked Mykolaiv region. Fortunately, there were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, reports UNN.

Details

According to the district military administrations, in Mykolaiv district, on October 1, at 14:17 and at night and at 03:36, the aggressor attacked the Kutsurubska community using FPV drones.

However, there were no casualties due to the shelling.

