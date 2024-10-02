Drones attacked Mykolaiv region: no casualties reported
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy drones attacked the Kutsurubska community in Mykolaiv district. According to the head of the RMA, Vitaliy Kim, the attacks took place on October 1 at 14:17 and 03:36, with no casualties.
Enemy drones attacked Mykolaiv region. Fortunately, there were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, reports UNN.
Details
According to the district military administrations, in Mykolaiv district, on October 1, at 14:17 and at night and at 03:36, the aggressor attacked the Kutsurubska community using FPV drones.
However, there were no casualties due to the shelling.
