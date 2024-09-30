Three “Shaheds” destroyed in Mykolaiv region, enemy attacks critical infrastructure

Three enemy Shahed drones were shot down in Mykolaiv region at night, and a fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility in Bashtanka district as a result of an enemy attack. This was reported on Monday by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"On the night of September 30, air defense forces and means in Mykolaiv region destroyed three Shahed 131/136 UAVs," Kim wrote.

According to him, yesterday, September 29, at 07:27 and 14:03, the enemy attacked Kutsurubska community with FPV drones in Mykolaiv district. As a result, two residential buildings were damaged in the village of Dmytrivka. The shelling also caused a dry grass fire in an open area, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters. There were no casualties.

In Bashtanka district, according to Kim, "tonight, on September 30, a fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility in the district as a result of an enemy attack." According to the head of the RMA, all the necessary services have been deployed to eliminate the consequences. Information about the victims is being clarified.

Train traffic is blocked in Mykolaiv region due to enemy shelling - Ukrzaliznytsia