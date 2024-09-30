Train traffic is blocked in Mykolaiv region due to enemy shelling - Ukrzaliznytsia

Due to the enemy shelling in Mykolaiv region, the Dolynska - Mykolaiv section is closed to train traffic for security reasons. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that due to the enemy shelling in Mykolaiv region, the Dolynska - Mykolaiv section is closed to train traffic for security reasons. Train 121/122 Kyiv - Mykolaiv will run to Dolynska station.

In any case, passengers are asked to stay in the car until the morning and wait for the bus transfer Dolynska - Mykolaiv, which we are organizing right now, - the statement said.

Recall

On September 26, three railroad workers were injured in a drone attack at a railway station in Sumy region . The station building was damaged, 15 double-glazed windows were smashed, but no passengers were injured, and trains ran as scheduled.