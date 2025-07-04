$41.720.09
49.180.04
ukenru
Ukraine returned military personnel and civilians from Russian captivity: new details
10:45 AM • 1008 views
Ukraine returned military personnel and civilians from Russian captivity: new details
10:29 AM • 3726 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
05:57 AM • 23781 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 86534 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 156576 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 147074 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 154752 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 96727 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 91263 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 44421 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+32°
4.4m/s
37%
750mm
Popular news
Missile attack on Kyiv region: residential and industrial sectors destroyed (video)July 4, 02:01 AM • 23927 views
As a result of Russian shelling of Kyiv, railway infrastructure was damaged - UkrzaliznytsiaJuly 4, 02:54 AM • 10259 views
Over 1100 occupiers and dozens of artillery systems: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published Russia's combat lossesJuly 4, 04:50 AM • 47757 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup06:59 AM • 47682 views
Attack on Kyiv: residential building at risk of collapse, fire and rescue unit damaged07:42 AM • 7210 views
Publications
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 128407 views
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribesJuly 3, 01:33 PM • 133905 views
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reactedJuly 3, 01:08 PM • 127453 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violationsJuly 3, 12:45 PM • 139902 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)July 3, 12:24 PM • 185051 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup06:59 AM • 48456 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 123789 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 101921 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 105354 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 108038 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Ukraine returned military personnel and civilians from Russian captivity: new details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 688 views

On July 4, Ukraine and Russia conducted a prisoner exchange, as a result of which servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including defenders of Mariupol, as well as civilians, returned home. Among those released are both soldiers and officers, aged 20 to 59.

Ukraine returned military personnel and civilians from Russian captivity: new details

On Friday, July 4, Ukraine and Russia conducted another prisoner exchange – another group of defenders returned home. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Details

Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine returned home, including representatives of the Naval Forces, Ground Forces, Territorial Defense, Air Assault Forces, Special Operations Forces, as well as the National Guard of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service, and the State Special Transport Service.

The latest prisoner exchange became possible in accordance with the agreements reached in Istanbul. As noted by the Coordination Headquarters, the youngest liberated defender was only 20 years old, and the oldest was 59 years old. In addition to soldiers and sergeants, officers were also released.

Among the prisoners are also those who defended Mariupol in 2022 and then spent three years in Russian captivity. In addition, fighters who defended Ukraine in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Kherson directions returned home.

And not only military personnel were returned – among those exchanged were also civilians whom the Russians had deprived of their freedom.

Those released from captivity will undergo the necessary medical examination, receive assistance with physical and psychological rehabilitation, as well as all due payments for the entire time spent in captivity

- stated the Coordination Headquarters. 

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, published a video of the exchange.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced another prisoner exchange on July 4.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
National Guard of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Istanbul
Ukraine
Luhansk
Mariupol
Donetsk
Kherson
Kharkiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9