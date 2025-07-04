Ukraine returned military personnel and civilians from Russian captivity: new details

On Friday, July 4, Ukraine and Russia conducted another prisoner exchange – another group of defenders returned home. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Details

Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine returned home, including representatives of the Naval Forces, Ground Forces, Territorial Defense, Air Assault Forces, Special Operations Forces, as well as the National Guard of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service, and the State Special Transport Service.

The latest prisoner exchange became possible in accordance with the agreements reached in Istanbul. As noted by the Coordination Headquarters, the youngest liberated defender was only 20 years old, and the oldest was 59 years old. In addition to soldiers and sergeants, officers were also released.

Among the prisoners are also those who defended Mariupol in 2022 and then spent three years in Russian captivity. In addition, fighters who defended Ukraine in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Kherson directions returned home.

And not only military personnel were returned – among those exchanged were also civilians whom the Russians had deprived of their freedom.

Those released from captivity will undergo the necessary medical examination, receive assistance with physical and psychological rehabilitation, as well as all due payments for the entire time spent in captivity - stated the Coordination Headquarters.

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, published a video of the exchange.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced another prisoner exchange on July 4.