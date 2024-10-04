The enemy attacked Mykolaiv region: attacks on Kutsurubska community and Ochakiv
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy troops attacked Mykolaiv region. An FPV drone attacked the Kutsurubska community, and Ochakiv came under artillery fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
The enemy attacked Mykolaiv region. Fortunately, there were no casualties. This is reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, reports UNN.
Details
According to the district military administrations, on October 3, at 14:21, an enemy FPV drone attacked the Kutsurub community, but there were no casualties.
In addition, at 16:20, the town of Ochakiv of the Ochakiv community came under artillery fire. There were no casualties.
