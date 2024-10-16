Mykolaiv region under hostile attack: houses damaged
Kyiv • UNN
Several hostile attacks took place in Mykolaiv region, including drone and rocket attacks. Private houses and a power line were damaged, but there were no casualties.
Several hostile attacks took place in Mykolaiv region yesterday. Fortunately, there were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, according to UNN.
Details
In the morning, FPV drones hit the Kutsurub community, damaging a private house. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
Later, at 11:00 a rocket attack was launched on the town of Ochakiv. The attack damaged nine private houses and a power line, which has been restored.
At 15:49, the waters of the Ochakiv community came under artillery fire, but there were no casualties.
