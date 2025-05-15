Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that his presence in Turkey is already a "very clear message" to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This is reported by Sky News, reports UNN.

When asked if he had a message for Vladimir Putin, Zelenskyy replied: "I am here. I think it's a very clear message."

President of Ukraine Zelenskyy arrived in the capital of Turkey Ankara. The Ukrainian delegation is also in Turkey.

Zelenskyy stated on May 11 that he expects a ceasefire from the Russian Federation and that he will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15. But he stated that he would not negotiate with any representative of Russia except Putin himself.

On the night of May 15, the Kremlin announced the participants of the Russian delegation to the negotiations in Turkey, but the level was even lower than expected, when the media reported that the meeting may be attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Serhiy Lavrov.

Zelenskyy called the level of the Russian delegation for negotiations in Istanbul "similar to a dummy", landing in Ankara for a meeting with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Zelenskyy indicated that the Ukrainian side will think about what to do with the negotiations with the Russian delegation, what steps will be taken, after the conversation with the President of Turkey.

Head of the Kremlin Vladimir Putin called for direct negotiations with Ukraine last Sunday, but, as the Kremlin reported, decided not to participate in the negotiations today. Instead, the delegation will be headed by assistant Vladimir Medinsky. The delegation also included Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mykhailo Galuzin and Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Oleksandr Fomin.

Bloomberg noted that the prospects for achieving a breakthrough in peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have become even less certain, due to the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a lower-level delegation to Turkey and will be absent himself.