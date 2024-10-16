Shahed attacks detected in different regions of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force reports an attack by Shahed drones in several regions of Ukraine. Drone activity was reported in Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Sumy, Poltava, Chernihiv, and Donetsk regions.
The Shahedin attack was recorded in different regions of Ukraine. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
- Mykolaiv region: drones are flying west.
- Southern Vinnytsia region: movement to the northwest.
- Cherkasy region (near Smila): drones are moving westward.
- Sumy region: a course to the southwest.
- Poltava region: also moving to the southwest.
- North of Chernihiv region: drones are flying south.
- Donetsk region: moving eastward.
It is recommended to stay in shelters and follow safety measures.
UAVs spotted over Vinnytsia and Sumy: possible air defense operation16.10.24, 04:29 • 85300 views