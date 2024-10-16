UAVs spotted over Vinnytsia and Sumy: possible air defense operation
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force reported drone activity in the Vinnytsia and Sumy regions. Local residents were advised to stay in shelters due to the threat of air strikes and possible air defense systems.
Ukraine is on alert due to the activity of unmanned aerial vehicles in the Vinnytsia and Sumy regions. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Local residents were advised to stay in shelters as there is a threat of air strikes.
Official sources warn of the possible operation of air defense systems in these regions.
