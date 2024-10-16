High-speed target in southwestern direction spotted in Sumy region - Air Force
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force reported the detection of a high-speed target in Sumy region moving in a southwestern direction. Earlier, enemy drones were spotted in the region.
A high-speed target was spotted in the Sumy region in the southwestern direction. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Add
Earlier it was reported that enemy UAVs were detected in Sumy region.
Massive shelling is expected in Sumy region: Konotop mayor says15.10.24, 22:27 • 47251 view