Massive shelling is expected in Sumy region: Konotop mayor says
Kyiv • UNN
Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin reported an expected massive attack of about 120 drones across Sumy region by 02:00. Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of enemy UAV launches in Sumy region.
Today, by the way, about 120 shaheeds are expected to cross the Sumy region by 02:00
Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of enemy launches of aerial combat vehicles in Sumy region.
