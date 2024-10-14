Russians shelled 4 communities of Sumy region with KABs: 9 explosions overnight
Kyiv • UNN
At night and in the morning, Russian troops fired 9 times at the border areas of Sumy region. The Krasnopilska, Trostyanetska, Velykopysarivska and Hlukhivska communities were attacked, and 9 explosions were recorded.
At night and in the morning, Russian troops shelled Sumy region with guided aerial bombs (KAB) 9 times, 9 explosions were recorded, the Sumy RMA reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.
At night and in the morning, the Russians fired 9 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region (launching KAB bombs). Nine explosions were recorded
As reported, Krasnopilska (1 explosion), Trostyanetska (2 explosions), Velykopysarivska (1 explosion), and Hlukhivska (5 explosions) communities were shelled.
Demchenko: Russian army fired over 3.5 thousand times in September in Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions08.10.24, 16:28 • 12010 views