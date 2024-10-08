ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Demchenko: Russian army fired over 3.5 thousand times in September in Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions

Demchenko: Russian army fired over 3.5 thousand times in September in Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions

Kyiv  •  UNN

In September, Russia fired over 3,500 times at Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions. Most of the attacks took place in Sumy region, where the enemy is actively using aviation and attack UAVs.

In September, border guards recorded more than 3,500 enemy attacks on the territory of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. Most of these attacks were carried out by the Russian army in Sumy region, said the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a briefing on Tuesday, UNN reported

 The situation on the border with Russia remains difficult. In fact, the enemy continues to shell the territory of Ukraine on a daily basis. In September alone, our border patrols, border units, and groups recorded more than 3,500 attacks by the enemy in Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions. Most of the attacks took place in the Sumy direction

- Demchenko said. 

According to the SBGSU spokesperson, the enemy has recently been using strike-type UAVs to strike at the Ukrainian border.

He also emphasized that the majority of Russian shelling falls on populated areas. "The enemy actually continues to hit civilians, confirming its status as a terrorist state.

In the Sumy sector, the enemy is actively using aviation to launch  attacks. The number of attacks in Chernihiv region is less, added Demchenko. 

Terrorists shelled Sumy region: 143 explosions08.10.24, 01:18 • 17338 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

