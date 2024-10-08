Demchenko: Russian army fired over 3.5 thousand times in September in Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions

In September, border guards recorded more than 3,500 enemy attacks on the territory of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. Most of these attacks were carried out by the Russian army in Sumy region, said the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a briefing on Tuesday, UNN reported .

The situation on the border with Russia remains difficult. In fact, the enemy continues to shell the territory of Ukraine on a daily basis. In September alone, our border patrols, border units, and groups recorded more than 3,500 attacks by the enemy in Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions. Most of the attacks took place in the Sumy direction - Demchenko said.

According to the SBGSU spokesperson, the enemy has recently been using strike-type UAVs to strike at the Ukrainian border.

He also emphasized that the majority of Russian shelling falls on populated areas. "The enemy actually continues to hit civilians, confirming its status as a terrorist state.

In the Sumy sector, the enemy is actively using aviation to launch attacks. The number of attacks in Chernihiv region is less, added Demchenko.

Terrorists shelled Sumy region: 143 explosions