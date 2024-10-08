Terrorists shelled Sumy region: 143 explosions

During the day, the enemy military fired 39 times in Sumy region, resulting in 143 explosions. This is reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

The communities of Myropilska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Druzhbivska, Sveska, Seredyna-Budska and Znob-Novgorodska came under fire.

In the Krasnopilska community, the enemy attacked with various types of weapons, 13 explosions from mortars, 4 from artillery, 4 from FPV drones, and 2 explosions from a dropped explosive from a drone were recorded.

Shalyhynska community was also hit by FPV drones (4 explosions), Esmanska community recorded 2 explosions from drones, and Sveska community - 1.

Heavy destruction occurred in Bilopilska community, where 8 explosions from FPV drones, 10 from UXO attacks, 65 from rocket artillery (MLRS) and 10 from mortar attacks were recorded.

The Miropilska community was hit by an FPV drone (1 explosion), and in Druzhbivska, the invaders dropped 15 mines. Drone strikes were also recorded in Seredyno-Budska and Znob-Novhorodska communities.

In Sumy region 8 “Shaheds” downed, 4 injured, including a child, due to a Russian drone attack