$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 17114 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 74193 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 39987 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 45324 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 52362 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 94395 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 86217 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35496 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60613 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109531 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
5.8m/s
49%
Popular news

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 91517 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53672 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 29739 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 23878 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 12197 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 74193 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 93277 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 94395 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 86217 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 185390 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 55047 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 30140 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 31118 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32339 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34588 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108885 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of the 448th missile brigade of the Russian army in the Kursk region. This brigade was responsible for the missile strike on the city of Sumy on Palm Sunday.

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of the 448th missile brigade of the Russian army in the Kursk region, which launched a missile attack on the city of Sumy on Palm Sunday, UNN writes.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the PPD of the 448th missile brigade of the Russian army in the Kursk region, which launched a missile attack on the city of Sumy on Palm Sunday

- reported in the General Staff.

Details

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that "units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, attacked a number of objects in the Kursk region associated with war criminals involved in the missile strike on the city of Sumy on April 13, 2025 and other war crimes against the people of Ukraine."

"In particular, the permanent deployment point of the 448th missile brigade of the Russian occupiers was hit, a secondary detonation of ammunition was recorded. The results of the strike are being clarified," the General Staff specified.

Budanov named the Russian units that struck Sumy13.04.25, 15:43 • 36432 views

"Every Russian military unit, subdivision and their servicemen who shell peaceful cities and civilians of Ukraine will be identified and will definitely receive retribution. Purposeful and systematic combat work on important military facilities of the Russian invaders will continue until the cessation of armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized in the General Staff.

In Kursk, drones hit a Russian ammunition depot - NSDC CCD15.04.25, 11:10 • 9236 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Sums
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,764.70
S&P 500
$5,330.88
Tesla
$247.68
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,323.99
Ethereum
$1,576.77