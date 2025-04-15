The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of the 448th missile brigade of the Russian army in the Kursk region, which launched a missile attack on the city of Sumy on Palm Sunday, UNN writes.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the PPD of the 448th missile brigade of the Russian army in the Kursk region, which launched a missile attack on the city of Sumy on Palm Sunday - reported in the General Staff.

Details

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that "units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, attacked a number of objects in the Kursk region associated with war criminals involved in the missile strike on the city of Sumy on April 13, 2025 and other war crimes against the people of Ukraine."

"In particular, the permanent deployment point of the 448th missile brigade of the Russian occupiers was hit, a secondary detonation of ammunition was recorded. The results of the strike are being clarified," the General Staff specified.

"Every Russian military unit, subdivision and their servicemen who shell peaceful cities and civilians of Ukraine will be identified and will definitely receive retribution. Purposeful and systematic combat work on important military facilities of the Russian invaders will continue until the cessation of armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized in the General Staff.

