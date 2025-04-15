In Kursk, drones hit a Russian ammunition depot - NSDC CCD

On Tuesday, April 15, explosions rang out in Kursk: drones hit a Russian army ammunition depot. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, in Telegram, reports UNN.

In Kursk, unknown drones hit a Russian ammunition depot – wrote Kovalenko.

Details

As reported by journalist Andriy Tsaplienko, the target was allegedly a military unit - the permanent deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade.

Earlier, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov reported that "it is already known that the criminal strike on Sumy with two Iskander-M type ballistic missiles/KN-23 was carried out by Russian units of the 112th and 448th missile brigades from the territory of Voronezh (Liski) and Kursk (Lezhenki) regions of the aggressor state, respectively".

Blogger and military serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Kyrylo Sazonov published a video of the alleged consequences of the strike.

Meanwhile, Russian Telegram channels, citing the governor of the Kursk region, Alexander Khinshtein, report that a drone hit a multi-story building and a casualty.

Let us remind you

Russian authorities confirmed a night drone attack on the Kursk region. According to the local operational headquarters, air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 115 "Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs", 109 of them over the territory of the Kursk region.