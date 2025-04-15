In Kursk, drones hit a Russian ammunition depot - NSDC CCD

$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 15860 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 13968 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 19284 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 28714 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 61241 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 57743 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33579 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59505 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106586 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 165757 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 51790 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 42674 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45084 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 47882 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 20760 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 21686 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20645 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22324 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24282 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26914 views
In Kursk, drones hit a Russian ammunition depot - NSDC CCD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9202 views

On April 15, explosions rang out in Kursk. Drones hit a Russian army ammunition depot. Russian authorities confirmed the drone attack on the region.

In Kursk, drones hit a Russian ammunition depot - NSDC CCD

On Tuesday, April 15, explosions rang out in Kursk: drones hit a Russian army ammunition depot. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, in Telegram, reports UNN.

In Kursk, unknown drones hit a Russian ammunition depot

– wrote Kovalenko.

Details

As reported by journalist Andriy Tsaplienko, the target was allegedly a military unit - the permanent deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade.

Earlier, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov reported that "it is already known that the criminal strike on Sumy with two Iskander-M type ballistic missiles/KN-23 was carried out by Russian units of the 112th and 448th missile brigades  from the territory of Voronezh (Liski) and Kursk (Lezhenki) regions of the aggressor state, respectively".

Blogger and military serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Kyrylo Sazonov published a video of the alleged consequences of the strike.

Meanwhile, Russian Telegram channels, citing the governor of the Kursk region, Alexander Khinshtein, report that a drone hit a multi-story building and a casualty.

Let us remind you

Russian authorities confirmed a night drone attack on the Kursk region. According to the local operational headquarters, air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 115 "Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs", 109 of them over the territory of the Kursk region.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarNews of the World
