The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

The Ministry of Energy stated that it had not received an official position from the Bulgarian government regarding the refusal to sell equipment to Ukraine for the completion of the Khmelnytskyi NPP. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the Ministry of Energy.

The Ministry has not received an official position from the Bulgarian government on this issue. Accordingly, any comments are premature. - the Ministry of Energy said.

Context

Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov stated that his country does not plan to sell equipment to Ukraine for the completion of the Khmelnytskyi NPP.

The BTA publication notes that in 2023, Bulgaria began negotiations with Ukraine on the sale of equipment for the Belene NPP. Ukraine planned to use two Russian reactors to expand the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant.

In July 2023, the Bulgarian Parliament supported a proposal to authorize the Minister of Energy to start negotiations with the Ukrainian side on the sale of equipment for the Belene NPP project.

In March of this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bill that provides for the purchase of equipment for the Khmelnytskyi NPP in Bulgaria.