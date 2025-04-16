$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 17152 views

11:16 AM • 74396 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 40077 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 45414 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 52446 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 94497 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 86295 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35500 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60614 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109537 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 91517 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53672 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 29739 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 23878 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 12197 views
11:16 AM • 74396 views

08:09 AM • 93433 views

April 16, 07:15 AM • 94497 views

Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 86295 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 185450 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 55159 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 30166 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 31139 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32359 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34608 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25159 views

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine stated that the official position of the Bulgarian government regarding the refusal to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP has not been received. Any comments are premature.

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

The Ministry of Energy stated that it had not received an official position from the Bulgarian government regarding the refusal to sell equipment to Ukraine for the completion of the Khmelnytskyi NPP. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the Ministry of Energy.

The Ministry has not received an official position from the Bulgarian government on this issue. Accordingly, any comments are premature.

- the Ministry of Energy said.

Context

Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov stated that his country does not plan to sell equipment to Ukraine for the completion of the Khmelnytskyi NPP.

The BTA publication notes that in 2023, Bulgaria began negotiations with Ukraine on the sale of equipment for the Belene NPP. Ukraine planned to use two Russian reactors to expand the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant.

In July 2023, the Bulgarian Parliament supported a proposal to authorize the Minister of Energy to start negotiations with the Ukrainian side on the sale of equipment for the Belene NPP project.

In March of this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bill that provides for the purchase of equipment for the Khmelnytskyi NPP in Bulgaria.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
Bulgaria
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
