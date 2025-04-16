$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 15797 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 66851 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 37180 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 42396 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 49779 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 90827 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 83116 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35314 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60481 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109233 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22301 views

The body of a 19-year-old boy with stab wounds was found in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk. Police detained three minors suspected of murder.

A 19-year-old boy was stabbed to death in the vicinity of Ivano-Frankivsk, near the Vovchynets hills. Three minors are suspected. This was reported by local media, writes UNN.

Details

The boy's eyes were cut out and everything was filmed

- write local media.

Also, according to the information, they tried to hide the body by covering it with earth, leaves and branches. There is no official confirmation of these details yet - law enforcement officers are checking them. In particular, it is noted that the murderers were detained in Kalynova Sloboda.

Addendum

The Ivano-Frankivsk police noted that they had identified minors involved in the murder of a local resident.

The body of a 19-year-old victim with stab wounds was found by police on the outskirts of Ivano-Frankivsk, near the Vovchynets hills," - the law enforcement officers report. The police have already identified three minors involved in the murder. Two of them were detained in accordance with the procedure. Investigators have opened a criminal investigation under clauses 4, 12 of part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional murder committed with particular cruelty by a group of persons.

Investigators are currently working with the defendants in the case. Official details are promised to be released later.

Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,764.70
S&P 500
$5,330.88
Tesla
$247.68
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,323.99
Ethereum
$1,576.77