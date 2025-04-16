A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

A 19-year-old boy was stabbed to death in the vicinity of Ivano-Frankivsk, near the Vovchynets hills. Three minors are suspected. This was reported by local media, writes UNN.

Details

The boy's eyes were cut out and everything was filmed - write local media.

Also, according to the information, they tried to hide the body by covering it with earth, leaves and branches. There is no official confirmation of these details yet - law enforcement officers are checking them. In particular, it is noted that the murderers were detained in Kalynova Sloboda.

Addendum

The Ivano-Frankivsk police noted that they had identified minors involved in the murder of a local resident.

The body of a 19-year-old victim with stab wounds was found by police on the outskirts of Ivano-Frankivsk, near the Vovchynets hills," - the law enforcement officers report. The police have already identified three minors involved in the murder. Two of them were detained in accordance with the procedure. Investigators have opened a criminal investigation under clauses 4, 12 of part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional murder committed with particular cruelty by a group of persons.

Investigators are currently working with the defendants in the case. Official details are promised to be released later.