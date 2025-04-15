In Kyiv, a man stabbed a soldier: the attacker faces up to 8 years in prison

In the capital, a man, as a result of a conflict, inflicted bodily injuries on a serviceman. He faces up to 8 years in prison. This is reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on Berezhanska Street in the Obolonskyi district. Medics contacted the police and reported a man with a stab wound. An investigative team and officers from the district administration arrived at the scene.

Law enforcement officers found out that a conflict arose between a serviceman and a suspect near the entrance of one of the buildings in the Obolonskyi district. The quarrel quickly turned into a fight, during which the attacker took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed the soldier in the chest. After committing the crime, the attacker fled the scene, disposing of the weapon.

According to the information, the injured soldier was hospitalized with a penetrating stab wound to the chest to a medical facility.

The next day, law enforcement officers searched for the offender and detained him in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. He turned out to be a 43-year-old Kyiv resident who had been repeatedly convicted before. Investigators informed him of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – intentional grievous bodily harm, and the court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention - the statement reads.

In particular, the suspect faces up to eight years of imprisonment.

