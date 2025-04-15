In Kyiv, a man stabbed a soldier: the attacker faces up to 8 years in prison

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16430 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 70497 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 38550 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 43826 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51031 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92593 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 84654 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35396 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60539 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109376 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 89633 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52232 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 28767 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 22919 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 11172 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 70497 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 90795 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92593 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 84654 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 184321 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53108 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29581 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30588 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31864 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34135 views
In Kyiv, a man stabbed a soldier: the attacker faces up to 8 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7098 views

In the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv, as a result of a conflict, a man stabbed a soldier. The offender has been detained and faces up to eight years of imprisonment.

In Kyiv, a man stabbed a soldier: the attacker faces up to 8 years in prison

In the capital, a man, as a result of a conflict, inflicted bodily injuries on a serviceman. He faces up to 8 years in prison. This is reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.

Details 

The incident occurred on Berezhanska Street in the Obolonskyi district. Medics contacted the police and reported a man with a stab wound. An investigative team and officers from the district administration arrived at the scene.

Law enforcement officers found out that a conflict arose between a serviceman and a suspect near the entrance of one of the buildings in the Obolonskyi district. The quarrel quickly turned into a fight, during which the attacker took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed the soldier in the chest. After committing the crime, the attacker fled the scene, disposing of the weapon.

In Ivano-Frankivsk, a man bit a TCC employee on the leg during a document check10.04.25, 22:28 • 7199 views

According to the information, the injured soldier was hospitalized with a penetrating stab wound to the chest to a medical facility.

The next day, law enforcement officers searched for the offender and detained him in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. He turned out to be a 43-year-old Kyiv resident who had been repeatedly convicted before. Investigators informed him of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – intentional grievous bodily harm, and the court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention 

- the statement reads.

In particular, the suspect faces up to eight years of imprisonment.

In Kremenchuk, a man wounded a soldier with a traumatic weapon: law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances19.03.25, 10:10 • 12049 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

KyivCrimes and emergencies
